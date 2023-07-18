Pictet & Cie Europe SA Boosts Stock Holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Pictet & Cie Europe SA boosted its stake in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 1,702.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 204,596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 193,246 shares during the period. Pictet & Cie Europe SA’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $10,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in Schlumberger by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 10,629 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC raised its stake in Schlumberger by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 31,780 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,699,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Schlumberger by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 9,722 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co raised its stake in Schlumberger by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 59,859 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,200,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Schlumberger by 1.4% during the first quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,557 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SLB opened at $56.84 on Tuesday. Schlumberger Limited has a 12 month low of $32.26 and a 12 month high of $62.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $80.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.68.

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 20.16%. The firm had revenue of $7.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.17%.

In other news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.70, for a total value of $273,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 207,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,057,480.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 18,750 shares of company stock worth $874,563 in the last ninety days. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $64.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.44.

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

