Pictet & Cie Europe SA Grows Holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Pictet & Cie Europe SA grew its holdings in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 11.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,336 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,602 shares during the quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $13,262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Akre Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Moody’s by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 5,659,712 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,909,643,000 after acquiring an additional 38,615 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Moody’s by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,994,497 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,112,947,000 after acquiring an additional 914,530 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Moody’s by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,068,241 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $854,873,000 after acquiring an additional 85,268 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Moody’s by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,747,593 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $763,867,000 after acquiring an additional 65,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd raised its position in shares of Moody’s by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 1,874,769 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $522,348,000 after acquiring an additional 150,070 shares in the last quarter. 91.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Moody's alerts:

Insider Activity at Moody’s

In related news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.55, for a total transaction of $633,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 65,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,841,018.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold 2,700 shares of company stock valued at $875,996 over the last 90 days. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Moody’s Price Performance

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 7th. UBS Group increased their target price on Moody’s from $308.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Moody’s from $342.00 to $349.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Moody’s from $328.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Moody’s from $312.00 to $346.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Moody’s currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $317.33.

Shares of MCO opened at $355.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. Moody’s Co. has a one year low of $230.16 and a one year high of $357.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $330.48 and its 200-day moving average is $312.14.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.68. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 59.87% and a net margin of 25.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.89 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 9.84 EPS for the current year.

Moody’s Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.18%.

Moody’s Company Profile

(Free Report)

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.