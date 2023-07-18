Pictet & Cie Europe SA Lowers Position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Pictet & Cie Europe SA decreased its position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,844 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 596 shares during the period. Pictet & Cie Europe SA’s holdings in Illumina were worth $1,359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,048,402 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,020,787,000 after acquiring an additional 527,005 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Illumina by 145.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,869,403 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $782,393,000 after buying an additional 2,294,942 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Illumina by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,873,375 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $579,813,000 after buying an additional 58,652 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Illumina by 268.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,113,230 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $427,295,000 after buying an additional 1,539,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its holdings in Illumina by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,912,714 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $386,751,000 after buying an additional 351,701 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.66% of the company’s stock.

Illumina Price Performance

ILMN stock traded up $0.98 on Tuesday, hitting $185.12. 172,861 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,356,439. Illumina, Inc. has a twelve month low of $179.75 and a twelve month high of $248.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $197.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $207.35.

Insider Buying and Selling

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The life sciences company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.06. Illumina had a negative net margin of 100.92% and a positive return on equity of 2.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. Illumina’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 46,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,304,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ILMN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Illumina in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Illumina from $235.00 to $265.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Illumina from $224.00 to $229.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Illumina from $300.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Illumina has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $249.68.

Illumina Profile

(Free Report)

Illumina, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; and whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of any size and complexity, and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

Featured Articles

