Pictet & Cie Europe SA Purchases 81,671 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Pictet & Cie Europe SA grew its position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 295.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 109,328 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 81,671 shares during the period. Estée Lauder Companies comprises about 1.1% of Pictet & Cie Europe SA’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Pictet & Cie Europe SA’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $26,945,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 1,275.0% during the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 52.6% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 116 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 614.3% in the fourth quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. 57.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $290.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $295.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $305.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $235.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $264.83.

Insider Transactions at Estée Lauder Companies

Estée Lauder Companies Trading Down 2.5 %

In other news, insider Hudis Jane Hertzmark sold 9,869 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.95, for a total transaction of $1,973,306.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,406 shares in the company, valued at $2,280,629.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 12.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE EL opened at $187.77 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $67.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.02. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a twelve month low of $175.05 and a twelve month high of $284.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $193.18 and its 200 day moving average is $230.25.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 23.99% and a net margin of 6.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Estée Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is 87.71%.

Estée Lauder Companies Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

