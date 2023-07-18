Pictet & Cie Europe SA Sells 1,000 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Pictet & Cie Europe SA lowered its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,152 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. IDEXX Laboratories accounts for about 1.9% of Pictet & Cie Europe SA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Pictet & Cie Europe SA owned about 0.11% of IDEXX Laboratories worth $44,583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 121,647.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,447,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,038,192,000 after acquiring an additional 7,441,162 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,240,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,322,080,000 after purchasing an additional 334,020 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,920,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,243,000 after purchasing an additional 28,791 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,367,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,904,000 after buying an additional 160,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 0.5% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 999,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,577,000 after buying an additional 4,587 shares during the period. 86.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ IDXX opened at $545.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $45.20 billion, a PE ratio of 66.41, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $484.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $480.58. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $317.06 and a 52-week high of $554.26.

IDEXX Laboratories ( NASDAQ:IDXX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $900.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $887.36 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 117.37% and a net margin of 20.38%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Sophie V. Vandebroek sold 2,187 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $469.02, for a total value of $1,025,746.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $408,985.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Michael Lane sold 1,000 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.00, for a total transaction of $484,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,946,648. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Sophie V. Vandebroek sold 2,187 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $469.02, for a total transaction of $1,025,746.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 872 shares in the company, valued at $408,985.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 13,187 shares of company stock worth $6,402,047. Corporate insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $543.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IDEXX Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $527.86.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

