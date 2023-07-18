Plato Gold (CVE:PGC) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.02

Shares of Plato Gold Corp. (CVE:PGC – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 22000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

Plato Gold Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$4.57 million, a PE ratio of -17.50 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.75, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.02 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.03.

About Plato Gold

Plato Gold Corp., a junior exploration company, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of gold and rare mineral properties in Canada. The company is based in Toronto, Canada.

