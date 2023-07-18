PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America raised their price target on PotlatchDeltic from $50.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reaffirmed a maintains rating on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, SpectralCast reaffirmed a maintains rating on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $55.80.

PotlatchDeltic stock opened at $53.67 on Friday. PotlatchDeltic has a twelve month low of $39.10 and a twelve month high of $54.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.83. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.57 and a beta of 1.21.

PotlatchDeltic ( NASDAQ:PCH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.11. PotlatchDeltic had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 15.82%. The company had revenue of $258.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.34 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that PotlatchDeltic will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. PotlatchDeltic’s payout ratio is 68.97%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 13.0% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 16,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $875,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. grew its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 2.0% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 12,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic in the second quarter valued at $740,000. Occidental Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 13.5% in the second quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 16,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $882,000 after purchasing an additional 1,979 shares during the period. Finally, Invictus Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 7.0% in the first quarter. Invictus Private Wealth LLC now owns 126,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,243,000 after purchasing an additional 8,224 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

PotlatchDeltic (Nasdaq: PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns nearly 2.2 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Idaho, Louisiana. Mississippi and South Carolina. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

