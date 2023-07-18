Power Metals (CVE:PWM) Stock Price Down 12.3%

Power Metals Corp. (CVE:PWM – Get Free Report) was down 12.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.50 and last traded at C$0.50. Approximately 694,008 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 144% from the average daily volume of 284,358 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.57.

Power Metals Stock Down 14.0 %

The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of C$70.74 million, a P/E ratio of -13.50 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.31 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.31.

Power Metals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Power Metals Corp., an exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for lithium, cesium, and tantalum metal deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Case Lake property that consists of 475 cell claims located in Ontario.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Power Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.