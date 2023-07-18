Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:PMREF) PT Lowered to C$16.50

Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:PMREF – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$17.50 to C$16.50 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. National Bank Financial’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 65.33% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Desjardins assumed coverage on Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

Get Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

PMREF stock remained flat at C$9.98 during trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 758. Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of C$8.84 and a 1-year high of C$11.68. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$9.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$10.36.

About Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust

Primaris properties including all of H&R REIT's enclosed malls comprises real estate properties. The assets are located in Canada. Primaris properties including all of H&R REIT's enclosed malls(TSX:PMZ.UN) operates independently of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust as of December 31, 2021.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.