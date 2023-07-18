Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTH) Short Interest Down 25.3% in June

Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 129,700 shares, a decrease of 25.3% from the June 15th total of 173,600 shares. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.1 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Priority Technology from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, June 26th. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Priority Technology in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Get Priority Technology alerts:

Priority Technology Stock Performance

Shares of PRTH traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $4.10. 12,349 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,029. The company has a market cap of $313.65 million, a PE ratio of -7.59 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.63 and its 200-day moving average is $3.93. Priority Technology has a 52 week low of $2.99 and a 52 week high of $6.16.

Insider Buying and Selling

Priority Technology ( NASDAQ:PRTH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $185.03 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Priority Technology will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Sean Kiewiet sold 19,757 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.01, for a total value of $79,225.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,451,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,822,451.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold a total of 47,386 shares of company stock worth $179,975 in the last three months. 77.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Priority Technology

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American International Group Inc. increased its position in Priority Technology by 49.7% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 2,785 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Priority Technology by 41.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,791 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Priority Technology by 36.9% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,891 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Priority Technology by 68.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,913 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Priority Technology by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 618,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,790,000 after purchasing an additional 3,752 shares during the period. 11.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Priority Technology

Priority Technology Holdings, Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Small and Medium-Sized Businesses (SMB) Payments, Business-To-Business Payments, and Enterprise Payments. The company offers MX product line, including MX Connect and MX Merchant products, such as MX Insights, MX Storefront, MX Retail, MX Invoice, MX B2B and ACH.com, and others, which provides flexible and customizable set of business applications that helps to manage critical business work functions and revenue performance to resellers and merchant clients using core payment processing.

Featured Stories

