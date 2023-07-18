Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR) Hits New 12-Month High at $75.03

Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $75.03 and last traded at $74.61, with a volume of 376930 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $73.78.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PCOR shares. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Procore Technologies from $72.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Procore Technologies from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Procore Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Procore Technologies in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on Procore Technologies from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.93.

Procore Technologies Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.21. The company has a market cap of $10.49 billion, a PE ratio of -36.57 and a beta of 0.59.

Insider Activity

Procore Technologies last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $213.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $203.24 million. Procore Technologies had a negative return on equity of 19.75% and a negative net margin of 36.03%. Equities analysts predict that Procore Technologies, Inc. will post -1.57 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Craig F. Jr. Courtemanche sold 26,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.04, for a total transaction of $1,875,321.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,460,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $242,402,136.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Craig F. Jr. Courtemanche sold 26,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.04, for a total transaction of $1,875,321.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,460,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $242,402,136.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP William Fred Fleming, Jr. sold 2,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.95, for a total value of $144,643.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 87,361 shares in the company, valued at $5,062,569.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 189,152 shares of company stock valued at $11,567,060. Company insiders own 39.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Procore Technologies

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Procore Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in shares of Procore Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Procore Technologies by 59.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Procore Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Procore Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.32% of the company’s stock.

About Procore Technologies

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects. It offers Preconstruction that facilitates collaboration between internal and external stakeholders during the planning, budgeting, estimating, bidding, and partner selection phase of a construction project; and Project Management, which enables real-time collaboration, information storage, design, BIM model clash detection, and regulation compliance for teams on the jobsite and in the back office.

