Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR) PT Raised to $85.00 at Barclays

Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Barclays from $72.00 to $85.00 in a research note published on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Procore Technologies from $79.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Procore Technologies from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Procore Technologies from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. JMP Securities reiterated a market outperform rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Procore Technologies in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on Procore Technologies from $86.00 to $76.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $75.93.

Procore Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:PCOR opened at $73.79 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.21. Procore Technologies has a 1 year low of $41.80 and a 1 year high of $74.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The company has a market cap of $10.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.53 and a beta of 0.59.

Insider Buying and Selling at Procore Technologies

Procore Technologies ( NYSE:PCOR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.13. Procore Technologies had a negative return on equity of 19.75% and a negative net margin of 36.03%. The company had revenue of $213.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.24 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Procore Technologies will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Craig F. Jr. Courtemanche sold 29,181 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.95, for a total transaction of $1,691,038.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 894,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,830,016.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Procore Technologies news, CEO Craig F. Jr. Courtemanche sold 24,200 shares of Procore Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.81, for a total value of $1,302,202.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,536,085 shares in the company, valued at $190,276,733.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Craig F. Jr. Courtemanche sold 29,181 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.95, for a total value of $1,691,038.95. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 894,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,830,016.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 189,152 shares of company stock valued at $11,567,060 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 39.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Procore Technologies

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Procore Technologies by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 4,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in Procore Technologies by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 31,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,947,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Procore Technologies by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Procore Technologies by 59.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Procore Technologies by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.32% of the company’s stock.

About Procore Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects. It offers Preconstruction that facilitates collaboration between internal and external stakeholders during the planning, budgeting, estimating, bidding, and partner selection phase of a construction project; and Project Management, which enables real-time collaboration, information storage, design, BIM model clash detection, and regulation compliance for teams on the jobsite and in the back office.

