Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXDX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXDX – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $153.36.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RXDX. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Prometheus Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Prometheus Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Prometheus Biosciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Prometheus Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Prometheus Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Prometheus Biosciences

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Prometheus Biosciences by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,134,272 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $125,945,000 after acquiring an additional 319,310 shares during the period. Boxer Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Prometheus Biosciences by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Boxer Capital LLC now owns 1,897,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $208,725,000 after buying an additional 183,500 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Prometheus Biosciences by 226.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,586,074 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $93,594,000 after buying an additional 1,100,857 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Prometheus Biosciences by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,561,606 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $92,151,000 after acquiring an additional 328,397 shares during the period. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its position in Prometheus Biosciences by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,359,256 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $149,518,000 after acquiring an additional 323,091 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.66% of the company’s stock.

Prometheus Biosciences Price Performance

RXDX stock opened at $199.92 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $198.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $153.09. Prometheus Biosciences has a 12-month low of $23.27 and a 12-month high of $199.98. The company has a current ratio of 37.56, a quick ratio of 37.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $9.56 billion, a PE ratio of -56.80 and a beta of -0.49.

Prometheus Biosciences (NASDAQ:RXDX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.06. Prometheus Biosciences had a negative net margin of 3,768.76% and a negative return on equity of 33.50%. The business had revenue of $1.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.46 million. The company’s revenue was down 71.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Prometheus Biosciences will post -3.84 EPS for the current year.

Prometheus Biosciences Company Profile

Prometheus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD). Its lead product includes PRA023, a humanized IgG1 monoclonal antibody (mAb), which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease, as well as systemic sclerosis-associated interstitial lung disease.

