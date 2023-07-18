ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ) Hits New 52-Week Low at $10.21

ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $10.21 and last traded at $10.21, with a volume of 12262646 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.24.

ProShares Short QQQ Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.39.

Get ProShares Short QQQ alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProShares Short QQQ

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PSQ. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of ProShares Short QQQ by 312.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 111,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 84,214 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of ProShares Short QQQ by 54.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 4,924 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Short QQQ in the first quarter worth $546,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Short QQQ in the first quarter worth $306,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Short QQQ in the first quarter worth $567,000.

ProShares Short QQQ Company Profile

ProShares Short QQQ is focused on daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. The Fund takes positions in financial instruments (including derivatives) that in combination should have similar daily return characteristics as the inverse of the NASDAQ-100 Index.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Short QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Short QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.