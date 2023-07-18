PureBase Co. (OTCMKTS:PUBC) Short Interest Update

PureBase Co. (OTCMKTS:PUBC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a growth of 28.6% from the June 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 129,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

PureBase Stock Down 1.4 %

OTCMKTS:PUBC traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.14. The company had a trading volume of 24,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,772. PureBase has a 52-week low of $0.06 and a 52-week high of $0.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.11.

PureBase Company Profile

PureBase Corporation, an industrial mineral and natural resource company, provides solutions to the agriculture and construction materials markets in the United States. It offers PureBase Shade Advantage WP, a natural mineral plant protectant that reduces sunburn damage to plant tissue exposed to UV and infrared radiation.

