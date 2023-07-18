Qifu Technology (NASDAQ:QFIN) Shares Down 2.9%

Qifu Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN – Get Free Report) shares dropped 2.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $18.24 and last traded at $18.24. Approximately 177,913 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 1,025,123 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.79.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on QFIN. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Qifu Technology in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.50 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Qifu Technology from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 5.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.86.

Qifu Technology last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $524.08 million during the quarter. Qifu Technology had a net margin of 23.86% and a return on equity of 20.52%. Equities research analysts expect that Qifu Technology, Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of QFIN. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Qifu Technology by 164.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 3,236 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Qifu Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $84,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Qifu Technology by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Qifu Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $134,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Qifu Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $153,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.08% of the company’s stock.

Qifu Technology, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates credit-tech platform under the 360 Jietiao brand in the People's Republic of China. It provides credit-driven services that matches borrowers with financial institutions to conduct customer acquisition, initial and credit screening, advanced risk assessment, credit assessment, fund matching, and other post-facilitation services; and platform services, including loan facilitation and post-facilitation services to financial institution partners under intelligence credit engine, referral services, and risk management software-as-a-service.

