Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) Trading 7.5% Higher

Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX – Get Free Report) shares traded up 7.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $24.42 and last traded at $24.41. 151,625 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 338,803 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.70.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Quanterix from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.00.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.93. The stock has a market cap of $910.91 million, a P/E ratio of -9.96 and a beta of 1.33.

Quanterix ( NASDAQ:QTRX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.20. Quanterix had a negative net margin of 81.08% and a negative return on equity of 17.22%. The firm had revenue of $28.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.46 million. Research analysts anticipate that Quanterix Co. will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in QTRX. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Quanterix during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Quanterix in the second quarter worth $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Quanterix by 40.4% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Quanterix by 974.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Quanterix by 73.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. 87.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, engages in development and marketing of digital immunoassay platforms that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It offers HD-X instrument, a sensitive automated multiplex protein detection platform; and SR-X instrument that enables researchers to apply Simoa detection technology in various applications, including direct detection of nucleic acids.

