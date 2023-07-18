QUASA 1-Day Volume Reaches $172.96 (QUA)

QUASA (QUA) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 18th. QUASA has a total market capitalization of $1.54 million and $172.96 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, QUASA has traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar. One QUASA token can currently be bought for $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get QUASA alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00004615 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00017208 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.39 or 0.00021232 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000095 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00014228 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30,097.16 or 0.99982989 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000797 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000080 BTC.

QUASA Profile

QUA is a token. It launched on October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 1,018,212,870 tokens. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup. QUASA’s official message board is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews. QUASA’s official website is quasa.io.

Buying and Selling QUASA

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 1,018,212,870 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.00151155 USD and is down -0.52 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $172.97 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUASA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QUASA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QUASA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for QUASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QUASA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.