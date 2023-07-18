Radio Caca Trading Down 3.5% Over Last 7 Days (RACA)

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 18th. In the last week, Radio Caca has traded down 3.5% against the US dollar. One Radio Caca token can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Radio Caca has a total market cap of $37.22 million and approximately $1.82 million worth of Radio Caca was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Radio Caca Token Profile

Radio Caca (RACA) is a token. It launched on May 16th, 2021. Radio Caca’s total supply is 431,418,233,271 tokens and its circulating supply is 334,651,566,603 tokens. The official message board for Radio Caca is radiocaca.medium.com. Radio Caca’s official Twitter account is @raca_3 and its Facebook page is accessible here. Radio Caca’s official website is www.raca3.com. The Reddit community for Radio Caca is https://reddit.com/r/radiocacanft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Radio Caca

According to CryptoCompare, “Radio Caca is the exclusive manager of Maye Musk Mystery Box (MPB) NFT and DeFi+GameFi vehicle for The USM Metaverse.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radio Caca directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Radio Caca should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Radio Caca using one of the exchanges listed above.

