Raymond James Cuts Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) Price Target to C$10.50

Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Raymond James from C$11.00 to C$10.50 in a report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$10.00 to C$9.25 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$14.00 to C$12.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Friday, April 14th. TD Securities downgraded shares of Birchcliff Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the stock from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Haywood Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Birchcliff Energy currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$10.90.

Get Birchcliff Energy alerts:

Birchcliff Energy Trading Down 0.5 %

TSE:BIR opened at C$7.43 on Friday. Birchcliff Energy has a one year low of C$7.31 and a one year high of C$12.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.84, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of C$1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 2.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$7.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$8.14.

Birchcliff Energy Announces Dividend

Birchcliff Energy ( TSE:BIR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The oil and natural gas company reported C($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.08 by C($0.24). Birchcliff Energy had a return on equity of 22.31% and a net margin of 36.42%. The firm had revenue of C$208.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$185.90 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Birchcliff Energy will post 0.3943452 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. Birchcliff Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.45%.

About Birchcliff Energy

(Get Free Report)

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, condensate, and other natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play located approximately 95 km northwest of Grande Prairie, Alberta.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Birchcliff Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Birchcliff Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.