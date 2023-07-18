Raymond James Cuts Crew Energy (TSE:CR) Price Target to C$6.50

Crew Energy (TSE:CR – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Raymond James from C$7.00 to C$6.50 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on CR. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Crew Energy from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Crew Energy from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. ATB Capital lowered their price target on shares of Crew Energy from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Crew Energy from C$7.50 to C$7.20 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price objective on Crew Energy from C$5.00 to C$6.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$7.62.

TSE:CR opened at C$5.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.64, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of C$843.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$5.13 and a 200-day moving average price of C$4.88. Crew Energy has a 1-year low of C$4.15 and a 1-year high of C$6.99.

Crew Energy ( TSE:CR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.26 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$100.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$103.00 million. Crew Energy had a net margin of 59.68% and a return on equity of 28.62%. Equities research analysts forecast that Crew Energy will post 0.8002853 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Jamie Bowman sold 111,178 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.56, for a total transaction of C$618,149.68. Corporate insiders own 7.62% of the company’s stock.

Crew Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) in Canada. Its principal properties include Montney oil and liquids-rich natural gas assets comprising Septimus, West Septimus, Groundbirch, and Tower in northeast British Columbia.

