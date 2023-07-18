Redrow plc (LON:RDW) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Redrow plc (LON:RDW – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 550.50 ($7.20).

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 600 ($7.85) price objective on shares of Redrow in a research note on Monday, June 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Redrow from GBX 440 ($5.75) to GBX 370 ($4.84) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Redrow from GBX 650 ($8.50) to GBX 643 ($8.41) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd.

LON RDW opened at GBX 461.10 ($6.03) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 481.46 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 490.85. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Redrow has a 1-year low of GBX 367.40 ($4.80) and a 1-year high of GBX 590 ($7.71). The firm has a market cap of £1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 821.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 1.65.

Redrow Company Profile

Redrow plc focuses on housebuilding activities in the United Kingdom. It is involved in acquiring land; and develops and sells residential housing properties. Redrow plc was founded in 1974 and is based in Flintshire, the United Kingdom.

