Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $270.00.

Several research firms recently issued reports on RS. Wolfe Research cut shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

In other news, Director James Donald Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.16, for a total transaction of $2,351,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 124,042 shares in the company, valued at $29,169,716.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 11,975 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,252,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 157.8% during the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 23,945 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,503,000 after buying an additional 14,656 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 44.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 35,929 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,758,000 after buying an additional 11,129 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 5,554 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,508,000 after buying an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cordatus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the 2nd quarter worth about $262,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RS stock opened at $285.38 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.83, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $254.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $243.81. The company has a market cap of $16.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 0.90. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a 12 month low of $168.24 and a 12 month high of $286.80.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $6.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.70 by $0.67. The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.92 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 10.30% and a return on equity of 24.11%. The company’s revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $8.42 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Reliance Steel & Aluminum will post 22.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 25th. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s payout ratio is 14.33%.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

