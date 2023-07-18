Retirement Systems of Alabama Boosts Stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 34.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 365,280 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 93,330 shares during the period. Mastercard accounts for 0.6% of Retirement Systems of Alabama’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $132,746,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bornite Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 1st quarter valued at $21,442,000. United Bank raised its position in Mastercard by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 6,007 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 30.1% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 272,358 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $97,335,000 after acquiring an additional 63,040 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the first quarter valued at about $1,168,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 1st quarter valued at about $12,926,000. 81.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $438.00 to $442.00 in a research note on Tuesday. 888 reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Friday, June 30th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $425.00 to $430.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $450.00 to $453.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $405.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $423.89.

Mastercard Stock Down 0.1 %

MA opened at $402.24 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $276.87 and a 12 month high of $404.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $381.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $381.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $371.05.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.09. Mastercard had a return on equity of 169.12% and a net margin of 42.33%. The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.76 EPS. Mastercard’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Raghuvir Malhotra sold 11,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.62, for a total transaction of $4,349,704.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,612,033.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $2,533,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,596,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Raghuvir Malhotra sold 11,398 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.62, for a total value of $4,349,704.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,612,033.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 553,576 shares of company stock worth $211,635,322 in the last three months. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Featured Stories

