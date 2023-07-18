Retirement Systems of Alabama Cuts Stock Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Retirement Systems of Alabama cut its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,653,185 shares of the company’s stock after selling 96,481 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $102,547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Coca-Cola by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 23,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,448,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. lifted its stake in Coca-Cola by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 12,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in Coca-Cola by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 2,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp raised its position in Coca-Cola by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 16,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gleason Group Inc. raised its position in Coca-Cola by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 14,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $891,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. 68.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 253,102 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.63, for a total transaction of $16,104,880.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 184,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,743,743.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO James Quincey sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.33, for a total value of $9,649,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 442,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,468,984.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 253,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.63, for a total value of $16,104,880.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 184,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,743,743.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 420,786 shares of company stock valued at $26,886,224 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Coca-Cola Stock Down 0.1 %

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on KO shares. Barclays increased their price target on Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on Coca-Cola from $71.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. HSBC cut their target price on Coca-Cola from $77.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.67.

KO opened at $60.81 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $262.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.54. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12 month low of $54.01 and a 12 month high of $65.47.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.78 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.96% and a net margin of 22.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th were issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.70%.

Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

