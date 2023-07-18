Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $60.96 Million Holdings in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lessened its stake in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 238,580 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 9,667 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned 0.08% of The Cigna Group worth $60,964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Davis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in The Cigna Group during the fourth quarter worth $490,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in The Cigna Group by 19.3% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,127 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in The Cigna Group by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,035 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,668,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in The Cigna Group by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 81,006 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $26,840,000 after purchasing an additional 2,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft acquired a new position in The Cigna Group during the fourth quarter worth $1,773,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.63% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Cigna Group

In related news, EVP Everett Neville sold 466 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.61, for a total transaction of $129,366.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,370,560.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Everett Neville sold 466 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.61, for a total transaction of $129,366.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,370,560.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Donna F. Zarcone sold 757 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.29, for a total transaction of $191,740.53. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,558 shares in the company, valued at $6,473,585.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

The Cigna Group Price Performance

Shares of The Cigna Group stock opened at $281.23 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The Cigna Group has a twelve month low of $240.50 and a twelve month high of $340.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $265.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $276.95.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The health services provider reported $5.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.23 by $0.18. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 12.65%. The firm had revenue of $46.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.01 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that The Cigna Group will post 24.81 EPS for the current year.

The Cigna Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th were issued a $1.23 dividend. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 6th. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.42%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of The Cigna Group in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $285.00 price target for the company. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $370.00 price target on shares of The Cigna Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $367.00 to $293.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $350.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of The Cigna Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Cigna Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $333.00.

The Cigna Group Profile

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Further Reading

