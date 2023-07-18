Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 8,880 Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Retirement Systems of Alabama decreased its position in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 591,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,880 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned about 0.18% of Simon Property Group worth $66,279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Simon Property Group by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $774,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in Simon Property Group by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 130,264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,303,000 after buying an additional 12,809 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Simon Property Group by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,094,873 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $128,626,000 after buying an additional 98,185 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Simon Property Group by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 237,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,720,000 after buying an additional 20,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qtron Investments LLC bought a new position in Simon Property Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $532,000. Institutional investors own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

Simon Property Group Stock Performance

NYSE SPG opened at $121.65 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $110.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.70. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.02 and a 1 year high of $133.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.52.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th were given a dividend of $1.85 per share. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.80. This represents a $7.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 8th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is 112.12%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SPG. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $116.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Simon Property Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $127.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Simon Property Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.00.

About Simon Property Group

(Free Report)

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

Featured Stories

