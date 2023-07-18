Reviewing Flutter Entertainment (OTCMKTS:PDYPY) & Swire Pacific (OTCMKTS:SWRAY)

Flutter Entertainment (OTCMKTS:PDYPY – Get Free Report) and Swire Pacific (OTCMKTS:SWRAY – Get Free Report) are both large-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Flutter Entertainment and Swire Pacific’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Flutter Entertainment $9.52 billion 3.76 -$373.54 million N/A N/A Swire Pacific $11.64 billion 2.58 $606.32 million N/A N/A

Swire Pacific has higher revenue and earnings than Flutter Entertainment.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Flutter Entertainment 0 4 4 0 2.50 Swire Pacific 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Flutter Entertainment and Swire Pacific, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Flutter Entertainment presently has a consensus target price of $15,916.57, suggesting a potential upside of 15,609.21%. Given Flutter Entertainment’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Flutter Entertainment is more favorable than Swire Pacific.

Dividends

Flutter Entertainment pays an annual dividend of $1.21 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Swire Pacific pays an annual dividend of $0.43 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.4%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Flutter Entertainment shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Flutter Entertainment has a beta of 1.19, indicating that its share price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Swire Pacific has a beta of 0.62, indicating that its share price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Flutter Entertainment and Swire Pacific’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Flutter Entertainment N/A N/A N/A Swire Pacific N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Flutter Entertainment beats Swire Pacific on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Flutter Entertainment

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, daily fantasy sports products, and pari-mutuel betting products; fixed odds games betting products; online games and casinos; lottery; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo, rummy, and poker; and business-to-business services. In addition, the company operates HRTV, a horseracing television network. Further, it provides sports betting and gaming services through paddypower.com, betfair.com, sportsbet.com.au, tvg.com, us.betfair.com, fanduel.com, adjarabet.com, pokerstars.com, Skybet.com, tombola.com, and sisal.com websites under the FanDuel, Sky Betting & Gaming, Sportsbet, PokerStars, Paddy Power, Sisal, tombola, Betfair, FOX Bet, TVG, Stardust, Junglee Games, and Adjarabet brands, as well as live poker tours and events. The company was formerly known as Paddy Power Betfair plc and changed its name to Flutter Entertainment plc in 2019. The company was incorporated in 1958 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

About Swire Pacific

Swire Pacific Limited engages in property, aviation, beverages, marine, and trading and industrial businesses in Hong Kong, Mainland China, rest of Asia, the United States, and internationally. The company's Property division develops, owns, and operates mixed-use properties. This division's property investment portfolio comprises office and retail premises, serviced apartments, and other luxury residential accommodations; and trading portfolio consists of residential properties. It also owns and manages hotels in Hong Kong and hotels in Mainland China, as well as owns interests in the Mandarin Oriental hotel in the United States. The company's Aviation division provides flight catering and ramp, passenger and cargo services, and aircraft maintenance and modification services. As of December 31, 2022, it had a fleet of 222 aircraft. Its Beverages division owns rights to manufacture, market, and distribute beverages to consumers. The company's Trading & Industrial division markets, retails, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories through its retail outlets; sells passenger cars, commercial vehicles, motorcycles, and scooters; operates a chain of bakery stores; packages and sells sugar products under the Taikoo Sugar brand; and offers waste management, business consultancy, and financial services. The company was founded in 1816 and is based in Central, Hong Kong. Swire Pacific Limited operates as a subsidiary of John Swire & Sons (H.K.) Limited

