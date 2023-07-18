Robert W. Baird Begins Coverage on Nyxoah (NASDAQ:NYXH)

Equities researchers at Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Nyxoah (NASDAQ:NYXH – Get Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on NYXH. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Nyxoah from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Nyxoah from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on shares of Nyxoah from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th.

Nyxoah Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NYXH traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 438 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,054. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 7.02 and a current ratio of 7.11. Nyxoah has a fifty-two week low of $4.36 and a fifty-two week high of $10.91. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.91. The company has a market cap of $186.59 million, a P/E ratio of -5.29 and a beta of 1.42.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Nyxoah ( NASDAQ:NYXH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.12). Nyxoah had a negative net margin of 1,270.87% and a negative return on equity of 28.01%. The business had revenue of $0.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 million. On average, analysts forecast that Nyxoah will post -1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Nyxoah during the first quarter worth $8,177,000. Sio Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nyxoah by 1,072.4% during the first quarter. Sio Capital Management LLC now owns 188,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,411,000 after buying an additional 172,765 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Nyxoah during the first quarter worth $965,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of Nyxoah during the second quarter worth $265,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Nyxoah during the first quarter worth $97,000. 35.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nyxoah

Nyxoah SA, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solutions to treat sleep disordered breathing conditions. The company offers Genio system, a CE-Marked, patient-centric, and hypoglossal neurostimulation therapy to treat moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea.

