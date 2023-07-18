Rocket Pool ETH (RETH) Trading Up 1.3% Over Last Week

Rocket Pool ETH (RETH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 18th. Rocket Pool ETH has a market capitalization of $981.90 million and approximately $2.05 million worth of Rocket Pool ETH was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rocket Pool ETH token can now be purchased for $2,045.10 or 0.06863903 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Rocket Pool ETH has traded up 1.3% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Rocket Pool ETH alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001257 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Rocket Pool ETH Token Profile

Rocket Pool ETH’s total supply is 480,125 tokens and its circulating supply is 480,124 tokens. Rocket Pool ETH’s official message board is medium.com/rocket-pool. Rocket Pool ETH’s official website is rocketpool.net. The Reddit community for Rocket Pool ETH is https://reddit.com/r/rocketpool/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Rocket Pool ETH’s official Twitter account is @rocket_pool and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Rocket Pool ETH

According to CryptoCompare, “Rocket Pool ETH (RETH) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Rocket Pool ETH has a current supply of 479,669.28138289 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Rocket Pool ETH is 2,055.63066232 USD and is down -1.54 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 52 active market(s) with $2,236,524.77 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rocketpool.net/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rocket Pool ETH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rocket Pool ETH should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rocket Pool ETH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Rocket Pool ETH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rocket Pool ETH and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.