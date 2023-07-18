RocketFuel Blockchain, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RKFL) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

RocketFuel Blockchain, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RKFL – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a decline of 38.5% from the June 15th total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 206,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

RocketFuel Blockchain Price Performance

RKFL remained flat at $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday. 14,330 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 71,011. The firm has a market cap of $6.00 million, a PE ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.13. RocketFuel Blockchain has a one year low of $0.05 and a one year high of $0.33.

Get RocketFuel Blockchain alerts:

About RocketFuel Blockchain

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

RocketFuel Blockchain, Inc provides payment and check-out systems for shoppers on e-commerce sites using cryptocurrencies and direct bank transfers. The company has a strategic partnership with ACI Worldwide, Inc to offer the cryptocurrency payment solution available to customers through ACI portals.

Receive News & Ratings for RocketFuel Blockchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RocketFuel Blockchain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.