Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI – Free Report) (TSE:RCI.B) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday morning.

RCI has been the topic of several other reports. Desjardins lowered shares of Rogers Communications from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Rogers Communications in a research report on Monday, May 8th. They set an overweight rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $74.31.

Get Rogers Communications alerts:

Rogers Communications Price Performance

Shares of RCI opened at $43.93 on Friday. Rogers Communications has a twelve month low of $36.23 and a twelve month high of $50.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.77, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86.

Rogers Communications Increases Dividend

Rogers Communications ( NYSE:RCI Get Free Report ) (TSE:RCI.B) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.03. Rogers Communications had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 19.36%. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Rogers Communications will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th were issued a $0.37 dividend. This is an increase from Rogers Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Rogers Communications’s payout ratio is presently 56.11%.

Institutional Trading of Rogers Communications

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 2.7% in the second quarter. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. now owns 68,887 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,804 shares in the last quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC lifted its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 6.7% in the second quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 5,380 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. AMF Tjanstepension AB acquired a new stake in shares of Rogers Communications in the second quarter valued at about $2,288,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Rogers Communications in the first quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 15.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 10,930 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.77% of the company’s stock.

About Rogers Communications

(Get Free Report)

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in North America. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device financing, device protection, global voice and data roaming, wireless home phone, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device shipping services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.