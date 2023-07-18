Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Price Target to $260.00

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $270.00 to $260.00 in a report published on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $266.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Citigroup upgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $193.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a neutral rating and a $238.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $319.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Pioneer Natural Resources presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $256.33.

Pioneer Natural Resources Trading Down 0.9 %

PXD stock opened at $207.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $205.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $212.71. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52 week low of $177.26 and a 52 week high of $274.70. The company has a market capitalization of $48.39 billion, a PE ratio of 7.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.41.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas development company reported $5.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.90 by $0.31. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 31.15% and a return on equity of 30.71%. The business had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $7.74 earnings per share. Pioneer Natural Resources’s revenue was down 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 20.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a $3.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $13.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.45%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.72%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 11,517 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $2,386,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP raised its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP now owns 61,926 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $12,830,000 after purchasing an additional 5,768 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital raised its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 54.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 2,098 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 57.8% during the 2nd quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 6,043 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 2,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arden Trust Co raised its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 6,454 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.73% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

Further Reading

