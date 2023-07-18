RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) Hits Market Cap of $104.00 Million

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 18th. Over the last seven days, RSK Smart Bitcoin has traded 2% lower against the dollar. RSK Smart Bitcoin has a market capitalization of $104.00 million and $38,362.23 worth of RSK Smart Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One RSK Smart Bitcoin coin can now be purchased for $29,886.94 or 1.00339147 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29,785.92 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0683 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $91.04 or 0.00305656 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $244.45 or 0.00820677 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00013441 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $166.83 or 0.00560110 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.64 or 0.00062596 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000071 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.87 or 0.00120426 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin Coin Profile

RSK Smart Bitcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It launched on April 26th, 2018. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s total supply is 20,999,764 coins and its circulating supply is 3,480 coins. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official message board is blog.rsk.co. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @rootstock_io. The Reddit community for RSK Smart Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/rootstock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for RSK Smart Bitcoin is rootstock.io.

RSK Smart Bitcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Rootstock Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate RBTC through the process of mining. Rootstock Smart Bitcoin has a current supply of 20,999,763.5577 with 3,480.65352923 in circulation. The last known price of Rootstock Smart Bitcoin is 30,193.86071136 USD and is down -0.71 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $38,784.63 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rootstock.io/.”

