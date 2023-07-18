Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) PT Raised to $12.50

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA – Free Report) had its price target upped by Citigroup from $11.00 to $12.50 in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an underweight rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a neutral rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sabra Health Care REIT has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.81.

Sabra Health Care REIT stock opened at $12.59 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a current ratio of 3.13. The stock has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.48 and a beta of 1.29. Sabra Health Care REIT has a fifty-two week low of $10.08 and a fifty-two week high of $16.60.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 15th. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently -214.28%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SBRA. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,354,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $141,132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,588,678 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Sabra Health Care REIT in the fourth quarter worth $26,809,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 6,220.5% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 2,136,468 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,030,000 after purchasing an additional 2,102,666 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 18.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,035,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $179,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 355.0% in the first quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 1,757,929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371,592 shares during the last quarter. 89.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

As of March 31, 2023, Sabra's investment portfolio included 396 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 258 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 47 senior housing communities (Senior Housing – Leased), (iii) 59 senior housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (Senior Housing – Managed), (iv) 17 Behavioral Health facilities and (v) 15 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), 13 investments in loans receivable (consisting of two mortgage loans and 11 other loans), six preferred equity investments and three investments in unconsolidated joint ventures.

