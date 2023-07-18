SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) Shares Purchased by Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) by 92.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,552 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares during the quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in SAP were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SAP. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in SAP by 130.8% during the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SAP during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in SAP by 72.7% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 380 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. purchased a new position in SAP during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in SAP by 241.0% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 283 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 4.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SAP Stock Performance

Shares of SAP opened at $144.97 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $171.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.99, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $134.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $125.52. SAP SE has a 12-month low of $78.22 and a 12-month high of $145.10.

SAP Cuts Dividend

SAP ( NYSE:SAP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The software maker reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $7.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.97 billion. SAP had a return on equity of 5.47% and a net margin of 6.47%. As a group, research analysts predict that SAP SE will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were given a $2.1864 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. SAP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.94%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of SAP from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. TheStreet downgraded shares of SAP from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SAP in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of SAP from $134.00 to $136.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of SAP from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.17.

SAP Profile

(Free Report)

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise application software products worldwide. The company operates through Applications, Technology & Services; Qualtrics; Business Network; and Sustainability segments. It offers SAP S/4HANA that offers software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

