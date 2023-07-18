Schaeffler (FRA:SHA) Stock Price Up 0.6%

Schaeffler AG (FRA:SHA – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 0.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as €5.60 ($6.29) and last traded at €5.58 ($6.26). Approximately 353,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €5.54 ($6.22).

SHA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €8.00 ($8.99) price target on shares of Schaeffler in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €8.00 ($8.99) price target on shares of Schaeffler in a research note on Monday, March 27th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €5.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €6.39.

Schaeffler AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells precision components and systems for automotive and industrial applications in Europe, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Automotive Technologies division offers engine systems, including rolling bearing solutions, belt products, valve train components, and systems for variable valve trains; and transmission systems, such as torsion and vibration dampers, clutches and double clutch systems, torque converters, CVT components, lightweight differentials, bearing solutions, and synchronizing and gearshift components.

