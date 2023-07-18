Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI Has $21.76 Million Stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI lessened its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 131,930 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 4,033 shares during the period. American Express comprises about 2.2% of Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI’s holdings in American Express were worth $21,762,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in American Express by 118,198.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,732,068 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,028,913,000 after purchasing an additional 13,720,460 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in American Express by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,503,902 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,847,452,000 after purchasing an additional 35,760 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of American Express by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,458,404 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,541,863,000 after acquiring an additional 177,635 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter worth approximately $911,554,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of American Express by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,802,341 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $857,293,000 after acquiring an additional 405,975 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AXP has been the subject of several research reports. Redburn Partners lowered American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. 58.com reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of American Express in a research report on Friday, June 30th. 51job reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of American Express in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on American Express from $180.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.41.

American Express Stock Performance

Shares of AXP stock traded up $0.69 on Tuesday, reaching $176.08. The stock had a trading volume of 244,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,263,480. American Express has a 1 year low of $130.65 and a 1 year high of $182.15. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $165.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $164.20. The stock has a market cap of $130.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The payment services company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $14.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.02 billion. American Express had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 29.44%. American Express’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.73 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that American Express will post 11.15 EPS for the current year.

American Express Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. American Express’s payout ratio is 25.24%.

American Express Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Further Reading

