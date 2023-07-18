Schechter Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 8,880 Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 473,506 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,880 shares during the period. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF comprises about 2.4% of Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $26,142,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VXUS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 49,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,936,000 after purchasing an additional 5,539 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 5.9% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 15,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 85.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 3,601 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 103.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 64,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,909,000 after acquiring an additional 32,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 79.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VXUS opened at $57.49 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.46. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.42 and a fifty-two week high of $57.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.71 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 21st were given a $0.618 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Total International Stock ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.30%.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

