Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) Shares Sold by Geometric Wealth Advisors

Geometric Wealth Advisors lowered its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) by 14.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,553 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,115 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up about 0.1% of Geometric Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Geometric Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 90,669.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 197,544,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,017,929,000 after purchasing an additional 197,327,361 shares during the last quarter. Destination Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 430.5% in the fourth quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 2,433,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,093,000 after purchasing an additional 1,974,824 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 78.2% in the first quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 3,154,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,969,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384,467 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,906,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $908,745,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,497,000.

NYSEARCA:SCHZ opened at $46.13 on Tuesday. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $43.86 and a one year high of $49.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.46.

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

