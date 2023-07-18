Seascape Capital Management Boosts Holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Seascape Capital Management lifted its stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,228 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the quarter. Seascape Capital Management’s holdings in Kroger were worth $702,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kroger in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Kroger in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Kroger in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kroger in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Kroger during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KR opened at $46.54 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $33.40 billion, a PE ratio of 13.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.22 and a 200 day moving average of $46.69. The Kroger Co. has a 52-week low of $41.81 and a 52-week high of $52.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 15th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.05. Kroger had a return on equity of 30.96% and a net margin of 1.71%. The business had revenue of $45.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Kroger Co. will post 4.52 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on KR shares. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Kroger from $51.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, June 19th. Bank of America cut their price target on Kroger from $75.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Kroger from $56.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Kroger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Kroger from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.41.

In other news, SVP Timothy A. Massa sold 23,000 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.95, for a total transaction of $1,102,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 194,956 shares in the company, valued at $9,348,140.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Timothy A. Massa sold 23,000 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.95, for a total value of $1,102,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 194,956 shares in the company, valued at $9,348,140.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Christine S. Wheatley sold 25,000 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.49, for a total value of $1,187,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 126,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,024,866.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

