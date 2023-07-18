Seascape Capital Management Has $13.18 Million Stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Seascape Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Free Report) by 49.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 292,489 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 97,297 shares during the period. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF makes up approximately 6.7% of Seascape Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Seascape Capital Management owned about 0.34% of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF worth $13,180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allen Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,041,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,502,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,547,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,769,000 after buying an additional 702,235 shares in the last quarter. GDS Wealth Management lifted its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 408.6% in the 4th quarter. GDS Wealth Management now owns 804,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,353,000 after buying an additional 646,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 369.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 676,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,346,000 after purchasing an additional 532,153 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FIXD opened at $44.33 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $44.31 and its 200-day moving average is $44.81. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 12 month low of $41.85 and a 12 month high of $47.75.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 27th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%.

The First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based, and broad-maturity bond fund that aims for a weighted average duration within 1 year of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index.

