Seascape Capital Management Has $2.50 Million Stake in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Seascape Capital Management lowered its stake in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 104,055 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,352 shares during the quarter. Seascape Capital Management’s holdings in Vistra were worth $2,497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vistra by 2.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,604,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,106,795,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023,500 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Vistra by 2.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,939,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,597,000 after buying an additional 534,299 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in Vistra by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,128,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,111,000 after buying an additional 81,667 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Vistra by 17.6% in the first quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 5,085,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,063,000 after buying an additional 760,964 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Vistra by 2.4% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,196,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,567,000 after purchasing an additional 97,349 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

Vistra Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE VST opened at $26.00 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71. Vistra Corp. has a 1-year low of $20.76 and a 1-year high of $27.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.22 and its 200-day moving average is $24.01.

Vistra Increases Dividend

Vistra ( NYSE:VST Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.30). Vistra had a positive return on equity of 30.40% and a negative net margin of 1.62%. The company had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $417.60 million. Analysts expect that Vistra Corp. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were paid a dividend of $0.204 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 20th. This is a positive change from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -105.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vistra

In other news, Director Julie A. Lagacy acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.84 per share, with a total value of $248,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 16,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $420,367.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on VST. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Vistra from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. TheStreet upgraded Vistra from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, July 3rd.

About Vistra

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

