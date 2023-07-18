Seascape Capital Management Lowers Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Seascape Capital Management decreased its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 991 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5 shares during the quarter. Booking makes up 1.3% of Seascape Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Seascape Capital Management’s holdings in Booking were worth $2,629,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BKNG. IFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Booking by 0.5% in the first quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 764 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,026,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Booking by 0.8% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 662 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Booking by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 580 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Lipe & Dalton raised its holdings in shares of Booking by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 1,052 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,120,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Booking by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 149 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on BKNG shares. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Booking from $2,750.00 to $3,000.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Booking from $2,600.00 to $2,700.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. TheStreet lowered Booking from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Wedbush assumed coverage on Booking in a research note on Monday, June 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3,060.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on Booking from $1,750.00 to $3,000.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,766.60.

In related news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 42 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,680.32, for a total transaction of $112,573.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,412,528.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 42 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,680.32, for a total value of $112,573.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,412,528.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,641.08, for a total value of $1,980,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 41,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,470,124.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 2,642 shares of company stock valued at $6,940,292 in the last three months. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of BKNG stock opened at $2,949.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,667.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2,546.45. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,616.85 and a 1-year high of $2,954.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The company has a market cap of $108.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.93, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.33.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $11.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.63 by $1.97. The company had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 148.40% and a net margin of 22.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.90 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 137.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

