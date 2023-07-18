Seascape Capital Management Purchases 7,435 Shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Seascape Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 12.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 67,438 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,435 shares during the quarter. Seascape Capital Management’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $2,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. abrdn plc raised its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,312,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,538,000 after buying an additional 118,390 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Weyerhaeuser by 616.0% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 35,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 30,898 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in Weyerhaeuser by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 283,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in Weyerhaeuser by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 296,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,920,000 after purchasing an additional 15,214 shares during the period. Finally, Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Weyerhaeuser by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 74,875 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,256,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period. 81.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Denise M. Merle sold 1,781 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $53,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 160,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,815,210. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Denise M. Merle sold 5,719 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.54, for a total transaction of $163,220.26. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 154,788 shares in the company, valued at $4,417,649.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Denise M. Merle sold 1,781 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $53,430.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 160,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,815,210. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WY. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Bank of America raised shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. SpectralCast reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.67.

Weyerhaeuser stock opened at $34.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.82 and a 200 day moving average of $31.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.08 and a beta of 1.50. Weyerhaeuser has a 12-month low of $27.36 and a 12-month high of $37.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.09. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 14.07% and a return on equity of 13.37%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

