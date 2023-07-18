Seascape Capital Management Sells 4,571 Shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Seascape Capital Management cut its stake in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,017 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,571 shares during the quarter. PulteGroup makes up about 1.8% of Seascape Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Seascape Capital Management’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $3,614,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PHM. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,433 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 144,076 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,560,000 after buying an additional 14,572 shares in the last quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of PulteGroup in the fourth quarter valued at $203,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of PulteGroup in the fourth quarter valued at $103,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 64.4% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,703 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 4,977 shares in the last quarter. 90.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PulteGroup alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PHM shares. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $86.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PulteGroup in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $71.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Raymond James raised shares of PulteGroup from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $68.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.20.

PulteGroup Price Performance

NYSE PHM opened at $81.61 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $18.22 billion, a PE ratio of 7.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.36. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.99 and a 52 week high of $82.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.01.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The construction company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 16.22% and a return on equity of 31.03%. PulteGroup’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.83 EPS. Research analysts predict that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 9.35 earnings per share for the current year.

PulteGroup Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 16th. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is currently 5.51%.

PulteGroup announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, April 25th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to reacquire up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Ryan Marshall sold 98,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.27, for a total transaction of $6,396,460.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 645,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,136,614.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Ryan Marshall sold 98,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.27, for a total transaction of $6,396,460.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 645,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,136,614.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brian P. Anderson sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.95, for a total transaction of $1,004,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,741,567.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 228,102 shares of company stock worth $15,101,034. 0.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About PulteGroup

(Free Report)

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.