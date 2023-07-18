SES AI (NYSE:SES) Trading 5.9% Higher

SES AI Co. (NYSE:SES – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 5.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.89 and last traded at $2.89. 81,561 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 839,378 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.73.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wolfe Research cut shares of SES AI from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 8th.

SES AI Stock Up 5.9 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.56. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.96 and a beta of 2.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

SES AI ( NYSE:SES Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. Research analysts predict that SES AI Co. will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Yongkyu Son sold 37,381 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.65, for a total transaction of $61,678.65. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 583,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $963,372.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Hong Gan sold 50,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.91, for a total transaction of $95,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 451,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $861,931.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 229,350 shares of company stock worth $393,475. Corporate insiders own 15.39% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of SES AI

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in SES AI in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of SES AI by 14.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 71,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 8,789 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of SES AI in the first quarter worth $91,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SES AI by 1.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,250,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,688,000 after purchasing an additional 17,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of SES AI in the first quarter worth $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.97% of the company’s stock.

SES AI Company Profile

SES AI Corporation engages in the development and production of high-performance Lithium-metal rechargeable batteries for electric vehicles, electric vehicle take-off and landing, and other applications. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

Featured Stories

