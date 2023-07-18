Sfmg LLC Grows Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Sfmg LLC lifted its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 7.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,230 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 602 shares during the quarter. Sfmg LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Tesla by 87.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,138 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 2,402 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 4,593 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $953,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 6,639 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 13,579 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,673,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the period. Finally, McNaughton Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,142 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. 43.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla

In other news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.70, for a total transaction of $1,045,125.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 197,540 shares in the company, valued at $55,054,398. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Tesla news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.70, for a total value of $1,045,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 197,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,054,398. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.44, for a total value of $1,600,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,991,984.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,230 shares of company stock worth $15,145,299 over the last quarter. Insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA traded down $1.61 on Tuesday, hitting $288.77. 40,099,879 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 153,015,156. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.81 and a 12 month high of $314.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $915.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 2.04. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $231.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $193.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.85. The firm had revenue of $23.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.36 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 13.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TSLA shares. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $105.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Tudor Pickering cut shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Tesla from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Tesla from $185.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Tesla from $300.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $223.92.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

