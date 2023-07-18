Sharecare (NASDAQ:SHCR) Shares Down 3.7%

Sharecare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHCR – Get Free Report) dropped 3.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.71 and last traded at $1.72. Approximately 193,828 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 1,293,626 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.78.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Sharecare from $2.50 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 30th.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.89.

Sharecare ( NASDAQ:SHCR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. Sharecare had a negative net margin of 25.15% and a negative return on equity of 15.29%. The firm had revenue of $116.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.11 million. Equities analysts forecast that Sharecare, Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHCR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Sharecare by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 118,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 10,315 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Sharecare by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 619,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 35,936 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Sharecare by 96.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 71,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Sharecare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sharecare by 590.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 43,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 37,058 shares during the period. 32.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sharecare, Inc operates as a digital healthcare platform company. Its Sharecare platform connects people, patients, providers, employers, health plans, government organizations, and communities that optimize individual and population-wide well-being. The company offers enterprise solutions based on a software-as-a-service model that allows enterprise clients to message, motivate, and manage their populations, as well as measure their population progress; a suite of data and information-driven solutions; and life sciences solutions, which provides members with personalized information, programs, and resources to enhance their health and well-being.

