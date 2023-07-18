SHL Telemedicine Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHLT) Short Interest Update

Posted by on Jul 18th, 2023

SHL Telemedicine Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHLTGet Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a growth of 27.3% from the June 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

SHL Telemedicine Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SHLT remained flat at $10.00 during midday trading on Tuesday. 1,006 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,298. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.21. SHL Telemedicine has a one year low of $8.31 and a one year high of $51.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

About SHL Telemedicine

(Get Free Report)

SHL Telemedicine Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets personal telemedicine solutions in Israel, Europe, and internationally. It offers smartheart, a personal mobile 12 lead ECG device that enables the detection of heart attacks; CardioSen'C, a personal cellular-digital 12-lead ECG transmitter device; Cardio'B, a portable device to transmit a 12-lead ECG; and Cardio Beeper 12/12, a hand-held ECG transmitter device for personal use that transmits a full ECG reading to the monitoring center.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SHL Telemedicine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SHL Telemedicine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.