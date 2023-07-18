SHL Telemedicine Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHLT) Short Interest Update

SHL Telemedicine Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHLT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a growth of 27.3% from the June 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

SHL Telemedicine Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SHLT remained flat at $10.00 during midday trading on Tuesday. 1,006 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,298. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.21. SHL Telemedicine has a one year low of $8.31 and a one year high of $51.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

About SHL Telemedicine

SHL Telemedicine Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets personal telemedicine solutions in Israel, Europe, and internationally. It offers smartheart, a personal mobile 12 lead ECG device that enables the detection of heart attacks; CardioSen'C, a personal cellular-digital 12-lead ECG transmitter device; Cardio'B, a portable device to transmit a 12-lead ECG; and Cardio Beeper 12/12, a hand-held ECG transmitter device for personal use that transmits a full ECG reading to the monitoring center.

